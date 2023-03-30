The Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Boston Celtics (52-24) on March 30, 2023, broadcast on TNT.

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Celtics allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 37-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.

The Bucks record 117.2 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112 the Celtics allow.

When Milwaukee totals more than 112 points, it is 41-7.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are posting 119.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 114.7 points per contest.

Milwaukee is giving up 111.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (113.6).

In home games, the Bucks are sinking 0.2 more threes per game (14.8) than on the road (14.6). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).

Bucks Injuries