The Eastern's top teams, the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) and the Boston Celtics (52-24), take the court at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Bucks are favored by 2.5 points at home.

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Celtics 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 2.5)

Bucks (- 2.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Bucks' .526 ATS win percentage (40-31-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .513 mark (39-34-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (28-20-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.9%) than Boston (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it less often (48.7% of the time) than Boston (52.6%).

The Bucks have an .823 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (51-11) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Celtics as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Bucks Performance Insights

So far this year, Milwaukee is posting 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 112.8 points per contest (12th-ranked).

This year, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, delivering 25.6 per game.

The Bucks rank fourth-best in the NBA by making 14.7 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 11th in the league at 36.5%.

So far this year, Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers, accounting for 65.6% of the team's buckets. It has shot 44.6% threes (34.4% of the team's baskets).

