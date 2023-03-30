Brook Lopez plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face off versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Lopez, in his most recent action, had 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in a 149-136 win over the Pacers.

We're going to look at Lopez's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.7 19.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 8.0 Assists -- 1.3 1.7 PRA 23.5 23.8 29.6 PR 22.5 22.5 27.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Celtics

Lopez has taken 11.5 shots per game this season and made 6.0 per game, which account for 12.4% and 13.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's Bucks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 112 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Celtics are 18th in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.2 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league.

The Celtics allow 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 25 4 2 1 0 0 0 12/25/2022 32 16 5 1 1 1 1

