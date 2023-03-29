Bucks vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (33-43) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSIN and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is 238.5.
Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-11.5
|238.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 238.5 points in 24 of 75 games this season.
- Milwaukee has an average total of 229.2 in its contests this year, 9.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks' ATS record is 42-33-0 this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has won 50 out of the 61 games, or 82%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Milwaukee has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -650 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 86.7% chance to win.
Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|24
|32%
|116.8
|232.4
|112.4
|231.1
|227.1
|Pacers
|30
|39.5%
|115.6
|232.4
|118.7
|231.1
|233
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- Five of Bucks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread in home games (21-16-0) than it does on the road (21-17-0).
- The Bucks record just 1.9 fewer points per game (116.8) than the Pacers give up (118.7).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 118.7 points, it is 25-7 against the spread and 29-3 overall.
Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|42-33
|4-5
|38-37
|Pacers
|39-37
|2-2
|38-38
Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Bucks
|Pacers
|116.8
|115.6
|7
|12
|25-7
|28-16
|29-3
|27-17
|112.4
|118.7
|8
|27
|32-18
|25-13
|42-8
|23-15
