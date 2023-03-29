Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers (33-43) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Bucks vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 119 - Pacers 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 11.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- The Bucks (40-30-5 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, two% more often than the Pacers (39-36-1) this year.
- Milwaukee covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (66.7%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it less often (48% of the time) than Indiana (50%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 50-11, a better record than the Pacers have posted (23-36) as moneyline underdogs.
Bucks Performance Insights
- With 116.8 points per game on offense, Milwaukee is seventh in the NBA. Defensively, it gives up 112.4 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Bucks are dishing out 25.6 dimes per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Bucks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Milwaukee has taken 55.2% two-pointers (accounting for 65.3% of the team's baskets) and 44.8% threes (34.7%).
