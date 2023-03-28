The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-27-10) visit the Detroit Red Wings (31-32-9) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet RM. The Red Wings are on a three-game home losing streak.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet RM

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-180) Red Wings (+155) 6

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 52 games this season, and won 21 (40.4%).

Detroit has a record of 7-14 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 43 of 72 games this season.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 234 (16th) Goals 206 (27th) 235 (18th) Goals Allowed 235 (18th) 54 (10th) Power Play Goals 50 (13th) 48 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (15th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Detroit has gone over the total four times.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.1 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's total of 6.

In their past 10 games, Red Wings' game goal totals average 7.7 goals, two goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Red Wings' 206 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

The Red Wings have given up 235 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th.

They have a -29 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.

