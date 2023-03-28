The Detroit Red Wings (31-32-9) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins (36-27-10) on March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 3-7-0. They have scored 21 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 31. They have gone on the power play 29 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (20.7% of opportunities).

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's game.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Red Wings 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+165)

Red Wings (+165) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Red Wings (-0.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 7-9-16 record in overtime matchups this season and a 31-32-9 overall record.

In the 22 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 22 points.

This season the Red Wings recorded only one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Detroit has nine points (3-9-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Red Wings have scored three or more goals in 41 games, earning 62 points from those contests.

This season, Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal in 27 games and picked up 31 points with a record of 13-9-5.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 17-16-5 to record 39 points.

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 16th 3.21 Goals Scored 2.86 24th 18th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.26 20th 4th 34.5 Shots 28.8 27th 26th 33.2 Shots Allowed 30.3 9th 15th 21.5% Power Play % 20.2% 21st 17th 79.2% Penalty Kill % 78.9% 18th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Red Wings vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.