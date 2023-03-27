South Carolina vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (35-0) and Maryland Terrapins (28-6) going head to head at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 76-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 27.
The Gamecocks came out on top in their most recent outing 59-43 against UCLA on Saturday.
South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 76, Maryland 63
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks picked up their best win of the season on November 20, when they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-71.
- The Gamecocks have 16 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most wins.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
Maryland Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Terrapins defeated the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-68, on February 21.
- The Terrapins have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (12).
- Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.
Maryland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 96-68 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 21
- 85-78 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 11
- 76-59 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 25
- 74-72 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 1
- 76-74 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 24
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks average 80.4 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 50.4 per contest (first in college basketball). They have a +1050 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.0 points per game.
- In conference matchups, South Carolina scores fewer points per game (80) than its overall average (80.4).
- Offensively, the Gamecocks have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 84.8 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, South Carolina has been better at home this season, giving up 46.9 points per game, compared to 54.2 in road games.
- The Gamecocks have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 78 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.4 points fewer than the 80.4 they've scored this season.
Maryland Performance Insights
- The Terrapins' +375 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (276th in college basketball).
- In Big Ten action, Maryland has averaged 0.7 more points (80) than overall (79.3) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Terrapins are scoring 6.6 more points per game at home (82.6) than away (76).
- Maryland is conceding more points at home (70.1 per game) than away (65.7).
- The Terrapins are averaging 81.6 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 2.3 more than their average for the season (79.3).
