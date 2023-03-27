On Monday, March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (16-58) will be attempting to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSWI.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Pistons matchup.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSWI

BSDET and BSWI Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Bucks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +318 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 116.7 points per game to rank ninth in the league and are giving up 112.4 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Pistons put up 110.7 points per game (28th in league) while giving up 118.6 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -589 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

These teams average a combined 227.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender a combined 231 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee is 42-29-3 ATS this season.

Detroit has put together a 31-41-2 record against the spread this season.

Bucks and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +320 +145 - Pistons - - -

