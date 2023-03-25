How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (27-32-12) will host the Detroit Red Wings (31-31-9) on Saturday, with the Flyers coming off a win and the Red Wings off a defeat.
The Red Wings' game against the Flyers can be watched on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSDET, so tune in to take in the action.
Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Red Wings vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/5/2023
|Flyers
|Red Wings
|3-1 PHI
|1/21/2023
|Red Wings
|Flyers
|2-1 PHI
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (232 in total), 18th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have 206 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|70
|26
|42
|68
|40
|52
|54.7%
|David Perron
|71
|16
|28
|44
|29
|34
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|70
|18
|23
|41
|16
|11
|50%
|Lucas Raymond
|63
|16
|23
|39
|24
|29
|29.4%
|Andrew Copp
|71
|8
|31
|39
|39
|22
|49%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers rank 21st in goals against, giving up 235 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.
- The Flyers' 190 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Flyers are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|52
|27
|27
|54
|23
|28
|48.1%
|Kevin Hayes
|70
|17
|34
|51
|30
|34
|50.3%
|Scott Laughton
|67
|17
|22
|39
|38
|33
|47.1%
|Owen Tippett
|66
|21
|18
|39
|20
|36
|60.7%
|Anthony DeAngelo
|64
|10
|29
|39
|55
|21
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.