The Western-leading Nuggets (49-24) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Eastern-leading Bucks (53-20) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game is set totip off at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI

NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Bucks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Bucks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Bucks (+ 3.5)

Bucks (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Bucks' .548 ATS win percentage (40-28-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .534 mark (39-32-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 57.4% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (33.3%).

Denver and its opponents have combined to go over the point total in 47.9% of its games this season (35 of 73), the same percentage as Milwaukee and its opponents (35 of 73).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 41-15, while the Bucks are 4-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

Milwaukee is seventh in the NBA in points scored (116.8 per game) and seventh in points conceded (112.2).

The Bucks are 12th in the league in assists (25.6 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Bucks are fourth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.9). They are 11th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.

Milwaukee attempts 55.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 44.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.1% of Milwaukee's baskets are 2-pointers, and 34.9% are 3-pointers.

