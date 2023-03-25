Jrue Holiday could make a big impact for the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Denver Nuggets.

Holiday, in his last game (March 24 win against the Jazz) posted 18 points and eight assists.

We're going to examine Holiday's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 19 15.2 Rebounds 4.5 5 4.3 Assists 7.5 7.3 8.2 PRA 28.5 31.3 27.7 PR 21.5 24 19.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.2



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Jrue Holiday has made 7.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Holiday's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 17th in possessions per game with 102.4.

The Nuggets are the 11th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.8 points per game.

The Nuggets concede 40.2 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

The Nuggets allow 25.8 assists per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the NBA, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 36 20 5 3 2 2 0

