Grayson Allen and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 144-116 win over the Jazz, Allen put up 25 points and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Allen's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 12.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.3 Assists -- 2.3 1.5 PRA -- 16.4 17.3 PR 12.5 14.1 15.8 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Grayson Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.

Allen is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Allen's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Nuggets are the 11th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.8 points per contest.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, conceding 40.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 17th in the NBA, conceding 25.8 per game.

The Nuggets give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Grayson Allen vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 28 7 5 1 2 0 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.