In a matchup of the league's conference leaders, the Denver Nuggets (49-24) and the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20), meet on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena, tipping at 9:00 PM ET. The Nuggets are just 2.5-point home favorites. The over/under in the matchup is set at 236.5.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -2.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee has combined with its opponents to score more than 236.5 points in 26 of 73 games this season.
  • Milwaukee has had an average of 229 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • So far this year, Milwaukee has compiled a 42-31-0 record against the spread.
  • The Bucks have come away with three wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Milwaukee has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Bucks Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 21 28.8% 116.7 233.5 112.8 225 230.1
Bucks 26 35.6% 116.8 233.5 112.2 225 226.9

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • Milwaukee has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total six times.
  • Against the spread, Milwaukee has had better results away (21-15-0) than at home (21-16-0).
  • The Bucks score an average of 116.8 points per game, only four more points than the 112.8 the Nuggets give up.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 33-13 ATS record and a 39-7 overall record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Bucks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 40-33 28-24 35-38
Bucks 42-31 3-7 37-36

Bucks vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Bucks
116.7
Points Scored (PG)
 116.8
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 7
34-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-13
43-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-7
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.2
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
32-15
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-18
38-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.