The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) face the Utah Jazz (35-37) on March 24, 2023.

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 28-4 overall.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.

The Bucks average 116.4 points per game, only one fewer point than the 117.4 the Jazz give up.

Milwaukee has a 30-4 record when putting up more than 117.4 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are scoring 119.9 points per game this year at home, which is 7.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (112.8).

Milwaukee allows 111.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 112.3 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 14.8 treys per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 14.7 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Bucks Injuries