The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) face the Utah Jazz (35-37) on March 24, 2023.

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info

Bucks Stats Insights

  • The Bucks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 28-4 overall.
  • The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.
  • The Bucks average 116.4 points per game, only one fewer point than the 117.4 the Jazz give up.
  • Milwaukee has a 30-4 record when putting up more than 117.4 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Bucks are scoring 119.9 points per game this year at home, which is 7.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (112.8).
  • Milwaukee allows 111.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 112.3 when playing on the road.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 14.8 treys per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 14.7 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Goran Dragic Out Knee
Meyers Leonard Out Calf
Khris Middleton Out Injury Management
Jae Crowder Out Calf

