The Detroit Red Wings (31-30-9) host the St. Louis Blues (31-33-6) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW.

Red Wings vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-130) Blues (+110) 6.5

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have a 10-8 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Detroit has a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Red Wings a 56.5% chance to win.

Detroit and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 32 of 70 games this season.

Red Wings vs. Blues Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 203 (24th) Goals 217 (20th) 228 (18th) Goals Allowed 253 (26th) 50 (13th) Power Play Goals 42 (20th) 46 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (12th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Red Wings have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Red Wings are putting up 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Red Wings' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 203 total, which makes them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Red Wings rank 18th in total goals against, conceding 3.3 goals per game (228 total) in league play.

They're ranked 23rd in the league with a -25 goal differential .

