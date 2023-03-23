The Detroit Red Wings (31-30-9) and St. Louis Blues (31-33-6) square off at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW. The Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Red Wings' offense has totaled 23 goals in their last 10 outings, while allowing 34 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in seven power-play goals (25.9%). They are 3-6-1 in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Red Wings vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Red Wings 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-125)

Red Wings (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Red Wings (-1.3)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have finished 7-9-16 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 31-30-9.

Detroit is 8-7-6 (22 points) in its 21 games decided by one goal.

In the 12 games this season the Red Wings recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Detroit has scored exactly two goals in 15 games this season (3-9-3 record, nine points).

The Red Wings have scored three or more goals 40 times, and are 28-6-6 in those games (to register 62 points).

In the 27 games when Detroit has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 31 points after finishing 13-9-5.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Detroit is 14-11-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Red Wings finished 17-16-5 in those matchups (39 points).

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 23rd 2.9 Goals Scored 3.1 19th 20th 3.26 Goals Allowed 3.61 26th 27th 28.8 Shots 28.6 28th 9th 30.5 Shots Allowed 32.5 24th 18th 20.9% Power Play % 20.3% 20th 19th 78.2% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 21st

Red Wings vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

