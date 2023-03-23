The East Region bracket's No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) are 1.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 6:30 PM, live from Madison Square Garden and airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 137.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

In 14 of 30 games this season, Michigan State and its opponents have gone over 137.5 points.

Michigan State has had an average of 137.2 points in its games this season, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Spartans have compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

Michigan State has entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 15, or 78.9%, of those games.

This season, Michigan State has won 15 of its 18 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Michigan State has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 46.7% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5 Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

Five of Spartans' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Spartans average 70.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 68.9 the Wildcats give up.

Michigan State is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-14-0 10-8 16-14-0 Kansas State 22-10-0 7-8 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State 12-2 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

