A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) will determine one of the squads heading to the East Region bracket final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS. Oddsmakers think Michigan State will emerge victorious in this one, naming the as 1.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 137.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

In 14 games this season, Michigan State and its opponents have scored more than 137.5 total points.

Michigan State's games this season have had an average of 137.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Spartans have gone 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Michigan State has entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 15, or 78.9%, of those games.

Michigan State has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 56.5% chance to win.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 46.7% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5 Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of Spartans' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Spartans average 70.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 68.9 the Wildcats allow.

When Michigan State puts up more than 68.9 points, it is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-14-0 10-8 16-14-0 Kansas State 22-10-0 7-8 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State 12-2 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

