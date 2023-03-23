How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 6:30 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TBS
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Michigan State Stats Insights
- This season, the Spartans have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- Michigan State is 16-6 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 172nd.
- The Spartans score just 1.3 more points per game (70.2) than the Wildcats allow (68.9).
- Michigan State has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State is putting up 70.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 69 points per contest.
- The Spartans are allowing 61.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.6 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72).
- Michigan State is averaging 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Ohio State
|L 68-58
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|USC
|W 72-62
|Nationwide Arena
|3/19/2023
|Marquette
|W 69-60
|Nationwide Arena
|3/23/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Madison Square Garden
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.