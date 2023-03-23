Top Players to Watch: Michigan State vs. Kansas State - Sweet 16
When the Michigan State Spartans and Kansas State Wildcats play in their Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET, A.J Hoggard and Markquis Nowell will be two of the top players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
Michigan State's Last Game
In its previous game, Michigan State beat Marquette on Sunday, 69-60. Tyson Walker scored a team-high 23 points (and added two assists and two rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyson Walker
|23
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Joey Hauser
|14
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A.J Hoggard
|13
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
Kansas State's Last Game
Kansas State was victorious in its previous game versus Kentucky, 75-69, on Sunday. Nowell was its leading scorer with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Markquis Nowell
|27
|2
|9
|3
|0
|3
|Keyontae Johnson
|13
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin
|12
|6
|0
|2
|4
|0
Michigan State Players to Watch
Hoggard leads the Spartans at 5.9 assists per game, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 12.5 points.
Joey Hauser leads the Spartans at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 14.3 points.
Walker is tops on the Spartans with 14.8 points per contest and 2.8 assists, while also posting 2.5 rebounds.
Jaden posts 9.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Mady Sissoko is averaging 5.1 points, 0.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.
Kansas State Players to Watch
Nowell is posting a team-best 7.8 assists per game. And he is producing 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
Keyontae Johnson leads the Wildcats in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (7), and produces 2.2 assists. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
The Wildcats get 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Nae'Qwan Tomlin.
Desi Sills is putting up 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 44.7% of his shots from the field.
Cam Carter is posting 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 37.1% of his shots from the field.
Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Joey Hauser
|17.2
|6.4
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|3.3
|A.J Hoggard
|12.4
|3.9
|6.4
|0.8
|0.1
|0.7
|Tyson Walker
|17.1
|2.4
|3.3
|1
|0.1
|1.6
|Jaden
|10.6
|4.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0.2
|1.7
|Malik Hall
|8.1
|3.7
|1.1
|0.9
|0.3
|0.8
Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Markquis Nowell
|17.8
|3.8
|7.9
|2.8
|0
|2.6
|Keyontae Johnson
|16.5
|5.4
|2.6
|0.9
|0.1
|1.6
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin
|10.6
|6.1
|0.9
|1.1
|0.9
|0.6
|Desi Sills
|8.4
|3.6
|2.1
|0.9
|0.6
|0.2
|Cam Carter
|5.7
|2.9
|1.4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.7
