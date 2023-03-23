Thursday's contest that pits the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) versus the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) at Madison Square Garden should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Michigan State. Game time is at TBA on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Michigan State. The over/under is listed at 137.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -120, Kansas State +100

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State is 16-14-0 against the spread this season compared to Kansas State's 22-10-0 ATS record. The Spartans are 16-14-0 and the Wildcats are 17-15-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score an average of 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 70.2 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 67 per outing (83rd in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Michigan State ranks 147th in college basketball at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

Michigan State connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball) at a 38.7% rate (ninth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

The Spartans rank 130th in college basketball with 95.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 164th in college basketball defensively with 91.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (34th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.7 (341st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.