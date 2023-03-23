Thursday's game features the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) squaring off at Madison Square Garden in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 72-69 victory for Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Michigan State. The total has been set at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -130, Kansas State +110

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State is 16-14-0 against the spread this season compared to Kansas State's 22-10-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Spartans are 16-14-0 and the Wildcats are 17-15-0. The teams average 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (scoring 70.2 points per game to rank 208th in college basketball while giving up 67 per contest to rank 82nd in college basketball) and have a +107 scoring differential overall.

Michigan State wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It records 32.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 149th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.4 per outing.

Michigan State makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 38.7% from deep while its opponents hit 31.9% from long range.

The Spartans rank 128th in college basketball by averaging 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 164th in college basketball, allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions.

Michigan State forces 9.7 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball) while committing 10.2 (34th in college basketball action).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per contest (141st in college basketball). They have a +225 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Kansas State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It pulls down 31.9 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3.

Kansas State makes 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

Kansas State forces 14.3 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (319th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.