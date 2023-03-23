Thursday's contest that pits the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) against the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) at Madison Square Garden has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Michigan State. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Michigan State. The two teams are expected to go over the 137.5 over/under.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -130, Kansas State +110

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State's record against the spread this season is 16-14-0, and Kansas State's is 22-10-0. The Spartans are 16-14-0 and the Wildcats are 17-15-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score an average of 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 70.2 points per game (208th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per outing (82nd in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The 32.2 rebounds per game Michigan State averages rank 149th in the country, and are 1.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents collect per outing.

Michigan State connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball) at a 38.7% rate (eighth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 31.9% from deep.

The Spartans rank 129th in college basketball with 95.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 164th in college basketball defensively with 91.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (34th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.7 (341st in college basketball).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per contest (141st in college basketball). They have a +225 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It records 31.9 rebounds per game, 172nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.3.

Kansas State hits 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

Kansas State forces 14.3 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (319th in college basketball).

