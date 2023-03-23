Thursday's contest at Madison Square Garden has the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 victory for Michigan State, so expect a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Kansas State should cover the point spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 137.5 over/under.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -130, Kansas State +110

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State has a 16-14-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Kansas State, who is 22-10-0 ATS. The Spartans have a 16-14-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 17-15-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Michigan State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the last 10 contests. Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 70.2 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 67 per outing (82nd in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Michigan State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is pulling down 32.2 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4 per outing.

Michigan State knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 38.7% from deep while its opponents hit 31.9% from long range.

The Spartans rank 129th in college basketball with 95.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 164th in college basketball defensively with 91.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (34th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.7 (341st in college basketball).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per outing (141st in college basketball). They have a +225 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Kansas State ranks 172nd in the nation at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Kansas State connects on 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 33.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.7%.

Kansas State forces 14.3 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (319th in college basketball).

