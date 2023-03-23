Thursday's contest between the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) at Madison Square Garden has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-69, with Michigan State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Michigan State. The two teams are expected to exceed the 138.5 total.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -120, Kansas State +100

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Michigan State has gone 16-14-0 against the spread, while Kansas State's ATS record this season is 22-10-0. The Spartans have hit the over in 16 games, while Wildcats games have gone over 17 times. The two teams score an average of 145.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than this matchup's total. Michigan State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the last 10 games. Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game with a +107 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.2 points per game (208th in college basketball) and give up 67 per contest (82nd in college basketball).

Michigan State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is pulling down 32.2 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4 per contest.

Michigan State knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (200th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 38.7% from deep while its opponents hit 31.9% from long range.

The Spartans rank 128th in college basketball with 95.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 164th in college basketball defensively with 91.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.2 per game (35th in college basketball) and force 9.7 (341st in college basketball play).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (posting 75.5 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and conceding 68.9 per outing, 141st in college basketball) and have a +225 scoring differential.

The 31.9 rebounds per game Kansas State accumulates rank 172nd in college basketball, 1.6 more than the 30.3 its opponents record.

Kansas State connects on 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 33.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.7%.

Kansas State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 13.5 per game (319th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

