Thursday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) matching up at Madison Square Garden in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 72-69 win for Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 137.5 over/under.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -125, Kansas State +105

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season, while Kansas State is 22-10-0. A total of 16 out of the Spartans' games this season have hit the over, and 17 of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests, while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 70.2 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 67 per outing (82nd in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The 32.2 rebounds per game Michigan State averages rank 149th in the country, and are 1.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents collect per outing.

Michigan State makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (200th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Spartans' 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 128th in college basketball, and the 91.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 164th in college basketball.

Michigan State forces 9.7 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball) while committing 10.2 (34th in college basketball action).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +225 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per outing (141st in college basketball).

Kansas State records 31.9 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Kansas State makes 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 33.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.7%.

Kansas State forces 14.3 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (319th in college basketball).

