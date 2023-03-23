Thursday's game that pits the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) against the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) at Madison Square Garden is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Michigan State. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 23.

According to our computer prediction, Kansas State is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 137.5 total.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State's record against the spread so far this season is 16-14-0, and Kansas State's is 22-10-0. The Spartans are 16-14-0 and the Wildcats are 17-15-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score an average of 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests, while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 70.2 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 67.0 per outing (82nd in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The 32.2 rebounds per game Michigan State averages rank 149th in college basketball, and are 1.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

Michigan State connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Spartans average 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (128th in college basketball), and give up 91.1 points per 100 possessions (164th in college basketball).

Michigan State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.2 per game (34th in college basketball) and force 9.7 (341st in college basketball action).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game, with a +225 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) and give up 68.9 per outing (141st in college basketball).

Kansas State averages 31.9 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Kansas State makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (210th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make, shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

Kansas State has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (319th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

