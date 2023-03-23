A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) hitting the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 6:30 PM, with the winner moving on to the East Regional final.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 31 games have gone over the point total.

Kansas State has put together a 22-11-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 34 times this season.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2800

+2800 Michigan State is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2800), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have had the 68th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +2800.

Michigan State has a 3.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

