A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) hitting the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 6:30 PM, with the winner moving on to the East Regional final.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-1) 137.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 31 games have gone over the point total.
  • Kansas State has put together a 22-11-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 34 times this season.

Michigan State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2800
  • Michigan State is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2800), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have had the 68th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +2800.
  • Michigan State has a 3.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

