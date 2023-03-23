Michigan State vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 6:30 PM.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-2)
|137.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Michigan State (-2)
|137.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Michigan State is 16-15-0 ATS this season.
- In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Kansas State has put together a 22-11-1 ATS record so far this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over 18 out of 34 times this season.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Bookmakers rate Michigan State considerably higher (16th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (25th-best).
- The Spartans have had the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +3000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.
- Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.