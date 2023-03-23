A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 6:30 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 31 games have hit the over.

Kansas State has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 34 times this year.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Michigan State is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).

The Spartans were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3000, which is the 69th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Sportsbooks have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 43rd-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

