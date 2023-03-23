A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) to determine which of the teams is heading to the East Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State has covered 22 times in 34 games with a spread this season.

In the Wildcats' 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Michigan State is 16th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 27th, according to computer rankings.

The Spartans have experienced the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +3000.

The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 43rd-biggest change.

Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

