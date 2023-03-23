A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) to determine which of the teams is heading to the East Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-2) 137.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Michigan State (-2) 137.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • Kansas State has covered 22 times in 34 games with a spread this season.
  • In the Wildcats' 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Michigan State is 16th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 27th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Spartans have experienced the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +3000.
  • The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 43rd-biggest change.
  • Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

