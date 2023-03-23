Michigan State vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) to determine which of the teams is heading to the East Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-130
|+110
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-2)
|137.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Michigan State (-2)
|137.5
|-135
|+115
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Michigan State has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Kansas State has covered 22 times in 34 games with a spread this season.
- In the Wildcats' 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Michigan State is 16th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 27th, according to computer rankings.
- The Spartans have experienced the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +3000.
- The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 43rd-biggest change.
- Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
