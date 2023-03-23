Michigan State vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) or the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 6:30 PM on Thursday.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup.
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-2)
|137.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Michigan State (-2)
|137.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Michigan State has covered 16 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Kansas State has won 22 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
- So far this year, 18 out of the Wildcats' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Oddsmakers rate Michigan State much higher (16th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (27th).
- The Spartans' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +3000, the 69th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.