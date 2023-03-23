The No. 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) on Thursday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State has compiled a 22-11-1 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, 18 out of the Wildcats' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Michigan State is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have experienced the 69th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +3000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the start of the season to +3500, the 43rd-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +3500, Kansas State has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

