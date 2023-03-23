A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 6:30 PM.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 31 games have gone over the point total.

Kansas State is 22-11-1 ATS this season.

In the Wildcats' 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Oddsmakers rate Michigan State considerably higher (16th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (25th-best).

The Spartans' national championship odds have improved from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +3000, the 69th-biggest change among all teams.

Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.