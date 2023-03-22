Pat Connaughton and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be facing the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Connaughton put up eight points in a 118-111 win against the Raptors.

Below we will look at Connaughton's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Pat Connaughton Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.9 6.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.8 3.8 Assists -- 1.3 1.3 PRA -- 14 11.5 PR -- 12.7 10.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Pat Connaughton's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Pat Connaughton Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 6.0% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.2 per contest.

Connaughton is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Connaughton's Bucks average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Spurs are last in the league, giving up 122 points per game.

Conceding 44.6 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 26.4 assists per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

The Spurs give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Pat Connaughton vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2021 29 6 10 3 0 1 1 10/23/2021 37 16 7 0 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Connaughton or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.