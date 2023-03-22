How to Watch the Bucks vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) on March 22, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Bucks vs. Spurs with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% lower than the 50.5% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.
- Milwaukee is 18-3 when it shoots better than 50.5% from the field.
- The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 16th.
- The Bucks average 5.7 fewer points per game (116.3) than the Spurs allow (122).
- Milwaukee has a 23-3 record when scoring more than 122 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are averaging 119.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 112.8 points per contest.
- Defensively Milwaukee has been worse in home games this year, surrendering 112.4 points per game, compared to 112.3 when playing on the road.
- The Bucks are making 14.8 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.8% points better than they're averaging on the road (14.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Goran Dragic
|Out
|Knee
|Meyers Leonard
|Out
|Calf
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Calf
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.