The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) take on the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) as double-digit, 17.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is 236.5.

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: BSSW and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -17.5 236.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points 25 times.
  • The average point total in Milwaukee's games this season is 228.6, 7.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Bucks have compiled a 40-31-0 record against the spread.
  • Milwaukee has won 47, or 81%, of the 58 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -3000.
  • The Bucks have a 96.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bucks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 25 35.2% 116.3 228.7 112.4 234.4 226.7
Spurs 33 45.8% 112.4 228.7 122.0 234.4 232.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Bucks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
  • In home games, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (20-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-15-0).
  • The Bucks record 5.7 fewer points per game (116.3) than the Spurs allow (122.0).
  • Milwaukee has a 21-5 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when putting up more than 122.0 points.

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Bucks and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 40-31 0-0 36-35
Spurs 30-42 0-0 41-31

Bucks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Spurs
116.3
Points Scored (PG)
 112.4
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
21-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-13
23-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-21
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.0
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
25-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-6
33-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-7

