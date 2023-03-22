The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) take on the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) as heavy, 17.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSWI

BSSW and BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 125 - Spurs 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 17.5)

Bucks (- 17.5) Pick OU: Under (238)



The Bucks have put together a 38-28-5 ATS record this season compared to the 30-42-0 mark of the Spurs.

San Antonio and its opponents have gone over the total 55.6% of the time this season (40 out of 72). That's more often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (34 out of 71).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 17-52, while the Bucks are 47-11 as moneyline favorites.

Bucks Performance Insights

With 116.3 points per game on offense, Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA. Defensively, it gives up 112.4 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Bucks are dishing out 25.4 assists per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Bucks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Milwaukee has taken 55.2% two-pointers and 44.8% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 65.1% are two-pointers and 34.9% are threes.

