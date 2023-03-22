Bucks vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) take on the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) as heavy, 17.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 125 - Spurs 106
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Bucks (- 17.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (238)
- The Bucks have put together a 38-28-5 ATS record this season compared to the 30-42-0 mark of the Spurs.
- San Antonio and its opponents have gone over the total 55.6% of the time this season (40 out of 72). That's more often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (34 out of 71).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 17-52, while the Bucks are 47-11 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bucks Performance Insights
- With 116.3 points per game on offense, Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA. Defensively, it gives up 112.4 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Bucks are dishing out 25.4 assists per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Bucks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- Milwaukee has taken 55.2% two-pointers and 44.8% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 65.1% are two-pointers and 34.9% are threes.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.