The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lopez had 26 points and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 118-111 win versus the Raptors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Lopez's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.6 21.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 7.1 Assists -- 1.3 2.0 PRA 25.5 23.6 30.2 PR 23.5 22.3 28.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Spurs

Lopez is responsible for attempting 12.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.5 per game.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.1 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Allowing 122 points per game, the Spurs are the worst team in the league defensively.

The Spurs are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.6 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Spurs have given up 26.4 per contest, 29th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are 16th in the league, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2022 30 19 3 2 3 2 1

