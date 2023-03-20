The Florida Panthers (35-27-7) and Detroit Red Wings (30-29-9) play at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 20 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL. The Panthers took down the New Jersey Devils 4-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-180) Red Wings (+155) 6.5

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have been an underdog 49 times, and won 20, or 40.8%, of those games.

Detroit has a record of 7-13, a 35.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

Detroit and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 31 of 68 games this season.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 240 (6th) Goals 199 (24th) 232 (23rd) Goals Allowed 221 (17th) 52 (8th) Power Play Goals 49 (14th) 64 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (19th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Detroit has gone over the total five times.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's over/under of 6.5.

During the last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 2.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.9 goals.

The Red Wings' 199 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Red Wings have given up 3.2 goals per game, 221 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.

They have a -22 goal differential, which ranks 23rd in the league.

