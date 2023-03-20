The Florida Panthers (35-27-7) host the Detroit Red Wings (30-29-9) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 20 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL. The Panthers took down the New Jersey Devils 4-2 in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Red Wings are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games, putting up 22 goals while conceding 39 in that time. On 35 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (20.0%).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we project to pick up the victory in Monday's game.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Red Wings 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+155)

Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

Computer Predicted Spread: Red Wings (-0.3)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have earned a record of 6-9-15 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 30-29-9.

Detroit has earned 22 points (8-7-6) in its 21 games decided by one goal.

This season the Red Wings registered only one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Detroit has seven points (2-8-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Red Wings have scored three or more goals in 40 games, earning 62 points from those contests.

This season, Detroit has recorded a single power-play goal in 26 games and picked up 29 points with a record of 12-9-5.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 13-11-4 (30 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 17-15-5 to record 39 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 5th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.93 22nd 23rd 3.36 Goals Allowed 3.25 18th 1st 37.2 Shots 28.8 27th 23rd 32 Shots Allowed 30.7 11th 13th 22.2% Power Play % 20.9% 19th 27th 74.3% Penalty Kill % 78.2% 19th

Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, TVAS, BSDET, and BSFL

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

