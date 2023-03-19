The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) and the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) meet in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, tipping off at 5:15 PM.

Michigan State vs. Marquette Game Info

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • Michigan State has put together a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.5% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 281st.
  • The Spartans score an average of 70.3 points per game, the same as the Golden Eagles give up.
  • When Michigan State allows fewer than 79.9 points, it is 19-7.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • Michigan State is scoring more points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (69).
  • The Spartans concede 61.4 points per game at home, and 72 away.
  • At home, Michigan State sinks 9.1 trifectas per game, 2.6 more than it averages on the road (6.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Ohio State W 84-78 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
3/10/2023 Ohio State L 68-58 United Center
3/17/2023 USC W 72-62 Nationwide Arena
3/19/2023 Marquette - Nationwide Arena

