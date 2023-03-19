Top Michigan State Players to Watch vs. Marquette - Second Round
The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Michigan State Spartans are scheduled to square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, with a start time of 5:15 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Tyler Kolek and A.J Hoggard are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Sunday, March 19
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Michigan State's Last Game
In its most recent game, Michigan State topped USC on Friday, 72-62. Its top scorer was Joey Hauser with 17 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Joey Hauser
|17
|8
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Jaden
|12
|6
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Tyson Walker
|12
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
Michigan State Players to Watch
Hoggard is putting up a team-best 6 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 40.9% of his shots from the field.
Hauser is the Spartans' top rebounder (7 per game), and he posts 14.3 points and 1.9 assists.
Tyson Walker is the Spartans' top scorer (14.5 points per game) and assist man (2.8), and posts 2.5 rebounds.
Jaden gives the Spartans 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Mady Sissoko is averaging 5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 59.8% of his shots from the field.
Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Joey Hauser
|16.8
|5.9
|1.6
|0.3
|0.4
|3.2
|Tyson Walker
|16
|2.6
|3.3
|1.1
|0.2
|1.8
|A.J Hoggard
|11.9
|3.7
|6.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.6
|Jaden
|11
|4.4
|0.7
|1
|0.2
|1.8
|Malik Hall
|8.1
|4.5
|1.3
|0.6
|0.4
|0.8
