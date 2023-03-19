The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) will take to the court against the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (23-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This game tips off at 7:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines put up 17 more points per game (74.5) than the Lady Tigers allow their opponents to score (57.5).

Michigan has put together a 21-6 record in games it scores more than 57.5 points.

LSU has a 24-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.5 points.

The Lady Tigers average 20.4 more points per game (83.7) than the Wolverines give up (63.3).

LSU has a 26-1 record when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Michigan is 21-6 when giving up fewer than 83.7 points.

The Lady Tigers shoot 47.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Wolverines allow defensively.

The Wolverines make 46.7% of their shots from the field, just 11.2% more than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Michigan Schedule