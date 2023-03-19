How to Watch the Michigan vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) will take to the court against the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (23-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This game tips off at 7:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Michigan vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Wolverines put up 17 more points per game (74.5) than the Lady Tigers allow their opponents to score (57.5).
- Michigan has put together a 21-6 record in games it scores more than 57.5 points.
- LSU has a 24-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Lady Tigers average 20.4 more points per game (83.7) than the Wolverines give up (63.3).
- LSU has a 26-1 record when scoring more than 63.3 points.
- Michigan is 21-6 when giving up fewer than 83.7 points.
- The Lady Tigers shoot 47.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Wolverines allow defensively.
- The Wolverines make 46.7% of their shots from the field, just 11.2% more than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Penn State
|W 63-61
|Target Center
|3/3/2023
|Ohio State
|L 81-79
|Target Center
|3/17/2023
|UNLV
|W 71-59
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/19/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.