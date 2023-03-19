Sunday's game between the LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) and the Michigan Wolverines (23-9) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-64 and heavily favors LSU to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 19.

The Wolverines' last outing on Friday ended in a 71-59 victory against UNLV.

Michigan vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Michigan vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 75, Michigan 64

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines' signature win of the season came in a 76-68 victory against the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 8-7 (.533%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Michigan has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20

63-58 over South Florida (No. 34) on November 26

84-75 over Baylor (No. 35) on November 27

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 46) on January 10

71-59 over UNLV (No. 22/AP Poll) on March 17

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Michigan Performance Insights