Michigan vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) and the Michigan Wolverines (23-9) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-64 and heavily favors LSU to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 19.
The Wolverines' last outing on Friday ended in a 71-59 victory against UNLV.
Michigan vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Michigan vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 75, Michigan 64
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines' signature win of the season came in a 76-68 victory against the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 8-7 (.533%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.
- Michigan has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 34) on November 26
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 35) on November 27
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 46) on January 10
- 71-59 over UNLV (No. 22/AP Poll) on March 17
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game (posting 74.5 points per game, 36th in college basketball, and allowing 63.3 per contest, 152nd in college basketball) and have a +358 scoring differential.
- Michigan has averaged 1.3 fewer points in Big Ten games (73.2) than overall (74.5).
- At home the Wolverines are putting up 78.6 points per game, 7.8 more than they are averaging away (70.8).
- At home, Michigan gives up 63.6 points per game. On the road, it allows 62.3.
- In their past 10 games, the Wolverines are scoring 69.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than their season average (74.5).
