The Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) are dealing with four players on the injury report as they prepare for a Sunday, March 19 game against the Toronto Raptors (35-36) at Fiserv Forum, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bucks are coming off of a 139-123 loss to the Pacers in their last outing on Thursday. In the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 25 points.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Goran Dragic PG Out Knee 6.4 1.4 2.7 Brook Lopez C Questionable Ankle 15.5 6.7 1.3 Grayson Allen SG Questionable Foot 10.7 3.3 2.3 Jae Crowder SF Out Calf 6 4.2 1.4

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Dalano Banton: Out (Thumb)

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks average 116.2 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors allow.

Milwaukee has a 36-7 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.

The Bucks' offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, racking up 124.4 points per contest compared to the 116.2 they've averaged this year.

Milwaukee makes 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.6% rate (11th in the NBA), compared to the 11.9 per game its opponents make at a 34.9% rate.

The Bucks average 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in the league), and allow 108.6 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 235.5

