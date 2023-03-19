The Toronto Raptors (35-36) are 8-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet

NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 117 - Raptors 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 8)

Bucks (- 8) Pick OU: Under (235)



The Bucks (38-27-5 ATS) have covered the spread 54.3% of the time, five% more often than the Raptors (35-35-1) this year.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Toronto and its opponents do it more often (54.9% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (48.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 46-11, a better mark than the Raptors have recorded (10-19) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

Milwaukee is scoring 116.2 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 112.4 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

So far this season, the Bucks rank 13th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.2 per game.

The Bucks rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

This year, Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers, accounting for 65.1% of the team's baskets. It has shot 44.6% threes (34.9% of the team's baskets).

