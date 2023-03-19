On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Toronto Raptors (35-36) will look to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet

NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.2 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per outing (ninth in the league).

The Raptors score 112.9 points per game (21st in NBA) and allow 112.1 (fifth in league) for a +61 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 229.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 224.5 points per game combined, 10.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 30 times.

Toronto has compiled a 34-36-1 ATS record so far this season.

Bucks and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +330 +150 - Raptors +30000 +9000 +120

