Bucks vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Toronto Raptors (35-36) will look to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Milwaukee Bucks (50-20), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Raptors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and SportsNet
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Bucks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Raptors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-8)
|235
|-340
|+280
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-8.5)
|234.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-8.5)
|234.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Bucks (-9.5)
|233.5
|-550
|+425
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.2 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per outing (ninth in the league).
- The Raptors score 112.9 points per game (21st in NBA) and allow 112.1 (fifth in league) for a +61 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 229.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 224.5 points per game combined, 10.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 30 times.
- Toronto has compiled a 34-36-1 ATS record so far this season.
Bucks and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+330
|+150
|-
|Raptors
|+30000
|+9000
|+120
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bucks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.