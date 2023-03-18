An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 4-seed Villanova Wildcats (28-6) take the court against the No. 13 seed Cleveland State Vikings (30-4) on Saturday at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest starts at 5:00 PM.

Villanova Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Villanova vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

  • The Vikings' 74.5 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats allow.
  • When it scores more than 58.4 points, Cleveland State is 25-2.
  • Villanova is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The 70.7 points per game the Wildcats record are 13.3 more points than the Vikings allow (57.4).
  • When Villanova scores more than 57.4 points, it is 25-3.
  • When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 70.7 points, it is 25-1.
  • The Wildcats shoot 44.1% from the field, only 0.3% higher than the Vikings concede defensively.
  • The Vikings make 26.2% of their shots from the field, 11.8% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 DePaul W 71-70 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/5/2023 Creighton W 63-61 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/6/2023 UConn L 67-56 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/18/2023 Cleveland State - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Milwaukee W 65-52 Wolstein Center
3/6/2023 Northern Kentucky W 63-60 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
3/7/2023 Green Bay W 73-61 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
3/18/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

